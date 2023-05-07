Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $6,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 480,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $61.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

