Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.14.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.36. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

