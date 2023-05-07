Duality Advisers LP Trims Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,234 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,434,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,546.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,304. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $93.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $94.45.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 255.36%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

