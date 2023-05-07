DZS (DZSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect DZS to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). DZS had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $100.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. On average, analysts expect DZS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $6.62 on Friday. DZS has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DZSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DZS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DZS by 551.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DZS by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DZS by 451.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DZS by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

