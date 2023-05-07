Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Earns “Maintains” Rating from SpectralCast

SpectralCast reissued their maintains rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE EMR opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average is $88.95.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

