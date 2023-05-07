Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 1,423 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -43.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MATW. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

