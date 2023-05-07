Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 480 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,179,000 after buying an additional 161,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after buying an additional 160,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,100,000 after buying an additional 153,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,304,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,924,000 after buying an additional 24,017 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 0.4 %

AWK opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.