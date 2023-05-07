Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,486,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 181,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOT opened at $188.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

