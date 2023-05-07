Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 1,318 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $41.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

