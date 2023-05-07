Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 400 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $386.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $391.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

