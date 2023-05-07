Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 819 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $173.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

