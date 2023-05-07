Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after buying an additional 212,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,698,000 after buying an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,071,000 after buying an additional 329,047 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Shares of EMR opened at $84.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

