Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average of $144.72. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

