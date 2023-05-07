Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,897,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 114,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

