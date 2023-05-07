Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $322,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,219,000 after acquiring an additional 155,937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after acquiring an additional 251,913 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,544,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,607,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $131.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

