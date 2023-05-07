Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $350,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Up 1.2 %

Aflac stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,054 shares of company stock worth $6,672,094. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

