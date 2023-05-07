Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $406,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,970. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

