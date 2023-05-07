Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $584,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4,311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $156.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $165.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.46.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

