Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $152.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

