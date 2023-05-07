Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Stock Up 2.5 %

PCAR opened at $72.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,006 shares of company stock worth $3,683,533 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.