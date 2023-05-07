Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWN. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $47.05 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

