Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

