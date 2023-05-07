Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,903 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 226,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Target by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Target by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $156.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.29. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $229.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

