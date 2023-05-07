Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,065 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

