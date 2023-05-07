Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,189 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,289,000 after purchasing an additional 456,023 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MA opened at $384.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.66 and a 200-day moving average of $355.05. The company has a market cap of $364.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,554 shares of company stock valued at $236,646,413. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

