Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,315 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,138,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,805,000 after buying an additional 683,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 275,049 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 317.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 242,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 184,158 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,765,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16,496.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,824 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.54 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

