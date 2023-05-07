Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 61 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $354.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.00 and a 200-day moving average of $345.56. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

