Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 7,257 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

