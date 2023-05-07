Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 937 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

