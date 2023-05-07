Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after acquiring an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,344,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.44 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.