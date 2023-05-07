Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after purchasing an additional 949,200 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,194,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,478,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after purchasing an additional 450,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,084,000 after purchasing an additional 415,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.