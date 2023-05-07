Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.