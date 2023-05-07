Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now expects that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EFX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.21.

Enerflex Price Performance

TSE EFX opened at C$8.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.99 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.18). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of C$689.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$633.33 million.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.71%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

