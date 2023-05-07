Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $6.31. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 26,287 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $495.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.33 million for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 1.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

