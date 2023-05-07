Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.16 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 129,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $20,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Capital Trading Up 3.2 %

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

