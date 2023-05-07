Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $21,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BILL by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BILL in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in BILL by 1,278.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Trading Up 17.7 %

NYSE:BILL opened at $94.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.96. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research downgraded BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on BILL in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

BILL Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

