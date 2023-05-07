Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $21,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of BILL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 115.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.96. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

