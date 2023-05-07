Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 712,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 888,160 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $7.01.

Specifically, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,772.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EVA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Enviva Stock Up 28.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -139.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Enviva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Enviva by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,742,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,177,000 after buying an additional 530,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enviva by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,421,000 after buying an additional 189,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enviva by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Enviva by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,072,000 after purchasing an additional 139,746 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviva

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

