EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in EQRx were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EQRx by 424.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,795,000 after buying an additional 17,951,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EQRx by 32.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,511,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,884,000 after buying an additional 3,294,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQRx by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,290,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,893 shares during the period. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in shares of EQRx by 182.9% during the third quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP now owns 7,073,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRX opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $903.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.57. EQRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

About EQRx

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.