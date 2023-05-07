Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNK. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.14 on Friday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 184,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,203,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

