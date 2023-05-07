Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

