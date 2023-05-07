Evercore ISI Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $120.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QCOM opened at $108.78 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

