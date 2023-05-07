Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$66.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EIFZF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Exchange Income Price Performance

EIFZF opened at $38.46 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

