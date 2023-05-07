Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives $994.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $994.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 990 ($12.37) to GBX 1,310 ($16.37) in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Liberum Capital cut Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 1,150 ($14.37) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.75) to GBX 640 ($8.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 ($10.00) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

