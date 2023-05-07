FibroGen (FGEN) to Release Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Price Performance

FGEN opened at $17.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at FibroGen

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen increased their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $36,482.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,476,140.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $176,770.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 251,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $36,482.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,476,140.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.