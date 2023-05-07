Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,966 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $114.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $115.78.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

