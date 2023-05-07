Finance Of America Companies (FOA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.24). Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.76 million.

NYSE:FOA opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 102,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

