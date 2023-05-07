Financial Comparison: Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) versus Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) and Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Innoviva shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Clene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Innoviva and Clene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva 1 1 1 0 2.00 Clene 0 1 5 0 2.83

Volatility and Risk

Innoviva presently has a consensus target price of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 29.08%. Clene has a consensus target price of $10.80, indicating a potential upside of 1,048.94%. Given Clene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clene is more favorable than Innoviva.

Innoviva has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clene has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviva and Clene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva 64.56% 18.81% 9.10% Clene -6,325.16% -4,043.36% -107.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innoviva and Clene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva $331.34 million 2.47 $213.92 million $2.07 5.68 Clene $473,000.00 154.01 -$29.92 million ($0.45) -2.09

Innoviva has higher revenue and earnings than Clene. Clene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innoviva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Innoviva beats Clene on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviva

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc. is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI. The company was founded by P. Roy Vagelos, Mathai Mammen, and George M. Whitesides in November 1996 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

About Clene

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat infection disease, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic for oncology applications. It also markets and distributes dietary supplements comprising rMetx, an aqueous zinc-silver ion dietary supplement; and KHC46, an aqueous gold dietary supplement of very low-concentration Au nanoparticles. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.