Financial Comparison: Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) versus ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Element Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Element Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Element Solutions and ASP Isotopes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions 1 2 2 0 2.20 ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Element Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.45%. Given Element Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Element Solutions is more favorable than ASP Isotopes.

This table compares Element Solutions and ASP Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions 7.12% 13.77% 6.59% ASP Isotopes N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Element Solutions and ASP Isotopes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions $2.55 billion 1.72 $187.20 million $0.71 25.54 ASP Isotopes N/A N/A -$4.95 million N/A N/A

Element Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes.

Summary

Element Solutions beats ASP Isotopes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc. is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging. The Industrial and Specialty segment includes technologies that enhance surfaces or improve industrial processes in diverse industrial sectors from automotive trim to transcontinental infrastructure and from high-speed printing to high-design faucets. The company was founded by Martin Ellis Franklin on April 23, 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Rating)

ASP Isotopes Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of isotopes. It also develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; and Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.