Financial Review: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) vs. Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares JFrog and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFrog -30.82% -10.50% -7.63% Grid Dynamics -10.81% 11.47% 10.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for JFrog and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFrog 0 2 8 0 2.80 Grid Dynamics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

JFrog currently has a consensus price target of $27.91, suggesting a potential upside of 32.96%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus price target of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 116.93%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than JFrog.

53.3% of JFrog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of JFrog shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

JFrog has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JFrog and Grid Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFrog $296.16 million 6.90 -$90.18 million ($0.92) -22.82 Grid Dynamics $310.48 million 2.18 -$29.21 million ($0.50) -18.07

Grid Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grid Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats JFrog on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance. Its products include JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; and JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance across IoT device fleets from anywhere in the world. The company's products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro Team, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Enterprise X, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. The company was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

